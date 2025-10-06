BJP Kerala chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar sought a full audit of all temple assets, alleging Sabarimala row was part of wider mismanagement. He has urged the centre to probe, and will hold a protest march against CM Pinarayi Vijayan on October 8.

New Delhi (India): BJP Kerala State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar has called for a comprehensive audit of all temple assets under the state’s Devaswom boards, not just Sabarimala. He stressed the need to document temple lands and gold collections, citing concerns that theft may not be limited to Sabarimala alone. Speaking at a press conference in Delhi, Chandrasekhar claimed that Kerala’s Devaswom have already lost 25,000 acres of temple land, with the boards failing to reclaim it. He likened the alleged mismanagement to the looting carried out by the Mughals and Tipu Sultan.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He alleged that the Pinarayi Vijayan government, known for multiple corruption allegations, is now eyeing temple wealth. He criticized the government’s opposition to handing over Devaswom administration to devotees, arguing that the state wants to retain control over temple properties. At the Ayyappa Sangamam, the Chief Minister had stated that Devaswom boards would remain under government control—a stance Chandrasekhar said was now clearly motivated by vested interests. He also announced that the BJP will march to Cliff House on October 8 to protest Pinarayi Vijayan’s protection of those allegedly involved in the Sabarimala gold theft.

'Pinarayi Vijayan Responsible for Sabarimala Row'

Chandrasekhar held the Chief Minister directly responsible for the issues at Sabarimala, noting that the government has neither dissolved the Travancore Devaswom Board nor taken action despite the theft coming to light, and is allegedly attempting to extend its term. He demanded that an independent central agency conduct a full investigation into the scams, including their origin and perpetrators, pointing out that kilograms of gold are reportedly missing.

He further called for the resignation of the Devaswom Minister and the Board President, holding them accountable for the Sabarimala incident. Chandrasekhar emphasized that all temple assets in Kerala should be inspected and made transparent to devotees, including land and gold ornaments. “Temples are not the private property of political parties; they belong to Hindu believers,” he said. He warned that if such large-scale theft occurred at Sabarimala, other temples are likely affected as well, citing widespread complaints against board officials. Chandrasekhar concluded by highlighting that public concerns such as unemployment and price hikes are far more pressing than international issues like Hamas and Palestine. He expressed confidence that the people of Kerala will reject the Left government in the upcoming elections, just as the country rejected the Congress in 2014, and will support the BJP.

What is the Controversy?

The Sabarimala Temple, one of India’s most revered pilgrimage sites, has become embroiled in a major controversy over alleged mismanagement of temple valuables and irregularities in the appointment of head priests. The Kerala High Court has intervened with strict directives to ensure transparency, proper documentation of temple assets, and oversight in priestly appointments. The controversy began after reports highlighted discrepancies in the handling of gold-plated copper coverings on the Dwarapalaka idols. A suo motu case was initiated by the High Court following a report from the Special Commissioner of Sabarimala, which revealed that the gold-plated plates had been removed and sent to Chennai-based company Smart Creations for repairs without proper records. Earlier inquiries had already flagged the loss of around 4 kg of gold from the idols. While donations like gold, silver, and coins are logged in the Thiruvabharanam Register, there were no official records for temple fixtures such as Peedams (idol platforms) and the Kodimaram (flagstaff).

The plates were reportedly handed to a devotee, Unnikrishnan Potti, for repairs, but some items were later recovered from his sister’s residence. The court noted that no official documentation confirmed the return of these valuables, nor was the weight of the idols at reinstallation recorded, raising concerns of deliberate concealment. In response, the Kerala High Court directed a full inventory and valuation of all temple assets, including gold, silver, precious stones, and antiques. Justice KT Sankaran has been appointed to oversee the appraisal with assistance from an expert jeweler, and digitized records must be maintained to prevent misuse. The court also appointed Justice TR Ramachandran Nair to supervise the selection of head priests for the 2025–26 term, mandating videography of interviews, secure storage of mark sheets, and strict adherence to procedures.

A special investigation team (SIT), led by ADGP H Venkatesh, has been tasked with probing the allegations of gold theft. Vigilance reports suggest that out of 1.5 kg of gold plated on removed plates, only 394 grams were returned, indicating possible misappropriation. Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan welcomed the court’s intervention, assuring full government cooperation while clarifying that the state had no role in the controversy.