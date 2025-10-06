The Kerala Legislative Assembly witnessed chaotic scenes as the opposition protested the Sabarimala gold plating controversy, alleging theft and demanding the Devaswom Minister's resignation. The session was adjourned amid the uproar.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Legislative Assembly witnessed uproarious scenes as the opposition staged a strong protest over the Sabarimala gold plating controversy on Monday.

As the session began, opposition members entered the House carrying banners and shouting slogans. Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan alleged that gold from the revered Sabarimala temple had been stolen and demanded the immediate resignation of the Devaswom Minister. He accused the government of preventing the opposition from raising the issue in the assembly.

When the Speaker proceeded to begin the question hour, opposition MLAs stormed into the well of the House, escalating the protest. In a dramatic move, they tied a banner across the Speaker’s chair. The members then began chanting “Saranam Ayyappa” within the assembly, turning the session into chaos.

The action led to a heated exchange as ruling party MLAs stood up in response, further intensifying the commotion. With the situation spinning out of control, the Speaker was forced to cancel the question hour and temporarily adjourn the session. It is learned that if the assembly reconvenes after the break, the opposition plans to continue its protest.

Mystery Deepens Around Unnikrishnan Potti’s Statements

Meanwhile, the Sabarimala gold plate controversy deepened further as Devaswom Vigilance officials pointed out major inconsistencies in the statements made by Unnikrishnan Potti, who has been linked to the gold plating process. The Vigilance team reported that Potti’s accounts contained several mysterious contradictions that demand a deeper probe.

A detailed report seeking a comprehensive investigation will be submitted to the High Court on Thursday. The Vigilance has also indicated the possible existence of a nexus between sponsors and officials in the incident. Moreover, investigators observed that certain officials have been evasive throughout the inquiry into the missing gold plate.

"Misunderstanding" in 2019

Officials from the gold ornaments department, on the other hand, claimed that identifying the metal as copper in 2019 was a mere “misunderstanding.” They also admitted that no official record had been made regarding the reduction in the gold plate’s weight.

Devaswom Vigilance now insists that a scientific examination of all the gold plates is essential. They argue that scientific verification is required to confirm whether the plate removed by Potti is indeed the same one that was later returned.