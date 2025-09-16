Travancore Devaswom Board President PS Prasanth has openly expressed his deep disappointment and anger over the controversies related to Sabarimala. PS Prasanth told Asianet News that Sabarimala has become a nightmare for him and the devotees.

Travancore Devaswom Board president P.S. Prasanth has voiced strong disappointment and anger over the ongoing controversies surrounding Sabarimala, admitting that both he and the devotees are living in fear because of the atmosphere of constant suspicion and disputes.

“Sabarimala is Becoming a Nightmare”

Speaking to Asianet News, Prasanth said that the sacred pilgrimage centre has been caught in unnecessary turbulence. “Sabarimala is becoming a nightmare. Devotees are hesitant to make offerings, and I myself am afraid even to perform day-to-day responsibilities,” he admitted. He observed that rituals and operations at Sabarimala often face hurdles not seen in other temples, creating a sense of anxiety around standard practices.

While he refrained from naming those behind the disruptions, Prasanth clarified he has no objections to an official investigation into the recent controversy surrounding the removal of the gold-plated sheet on the temple’s Dwarapalakas for repairs. “Everything has been done transparently, so we welcome any inquiry,” he said.

Frustration Over Suspicion and Court Interventions

The temple has recently come under the scanner following court inquiries into the gold-sheet removal and the Global Ayyappa Sangamam. Explaining the facts, Prasanth said: “The gold-plated sheet was removed strictly following technical standards. Earlier, sheets were pasted, but later the method of electroplating was used. Misunderstandings over this process have created doubts. Now, people are even afraid to come for darshan. I myself do not know how to move forward with developmental work amidst this suspicion.”

He said the board had already submitted clear answers to the court’s queries but insisted that “an attempt is being made to create a smokescreen. It is political, and the intention is to tarnish the reputation of the Devaswom Board.”

“The Board’s Hands Are Clean”

Prasanth stressed that transparency was maintained throughout the repair work. “The removal of the sheet was fully video-recorded. This attempt to defame us is unfair. The Devaswom Board’s hands are clean,” he asserted.

He further urged that a blueprint for Sabarimala’s future must be drawn up to ensure stability and continuity. “Without a proper plan, daily rituals and development will suffer. Sabarimala should not carry the burden of constant doubts and political games,” he said.