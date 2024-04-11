Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Renaming Sulthan Bathery to Ganapathi Vattam necessary, says Wayanad BJP candidate K Surendran

    Kerala BJP state president and Wayanad candidate for Lok Sabha election K Surendran said that if he wins the election, he will rename Sulthan Batheri to Ganapathi Vattam.

    Kozhikode: Wayanad's NDA candidate and BJP state president K Surendran has agreed to change the name of Sulthan Bathery to Ganapathi Vattam if he wins the election. He reiterated that the original name of Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad was Ganapathi Vattam, which was changed during Tipu Sulthan's invasion. Surendran said that renaming Sulthan Bathey is 'necessary'. The matter was first raised by former union minister Pramod Mahajan in 1984. 

    Meanwhile, the Congress came out against K Surendran's demand to change the name of Sultan Batheri. Kalpatta MLA T Siddique quipped that Surendran can say anything. 

    He had earlier said, “Renaming Sultan Bathery will not only honour its historical roots but also serve as a tribute to the valour of those who fought against foreign aggression.”

    Surendran stated that the proposed change reflects a wider endeavor to reclaim historical identities.

    Regarding the Kannur bomb blast case, Surendran said that the remand report is quite serious and the bombs were being made to target RSS-BJP leaders.

    The bomb making was done with the knowledge of CPM top leadership. He urged the Election Commission to intervene in the matter. The BJP leader also alleged that there is no proper investigation by the police into the conspiracy. 

    "The police possess a list of bomb-making experts in Kannur, yet they are unwilling to investigate or question them. There is a pressing need for a high-level investigation into this matter. It is concerning that the Congress party is not demonstrating sufficient interest in addressing this issue," he said.

    K Surendran also emphasized the necessity of investigating an ADGP rank officer in connection with the incident.
     

