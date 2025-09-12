Human remains, believed to be those of KT Vijil, missing since 2019, have been discovered in Sarovaram Park, Kozhikode. The discovery includes bone fragments and stones, found after a shoe, identified by suspects in custody.

Kozhikode: Investigators have made a breakthrough in the long-standing West Hill Vigil missing person case with the discovery of human remains believed to be those of KT Vigil at Sarovaram Park. The grim find occurred on the seventh day of an intensive search effort, as bone fragments and stones thought to have been used to weigh down the body were recovered from the swampy area. This follows the recovery of a shoe, suspected to belong to Vigil, found submerged in the swamp the previous day.

New Evidence After Six Years

The renewed search for Vigil's remains began six years after he disappeared. On Wednesday, police found a left shoe nearly six meters deep in the swamp-Nikhil and Deepesh, currently in police custody and both accused in the case, identified the shoe as Vigil’s. Police have been conducting the search in their presence, focusing on the area where the suspects confessed to having pushed Vigil down. The timing of this discovery is critical, as the custody period for Nikhil and Deepesh is set to expire today.

Incident in 2019

Vigil, a resident of West Hill Chungam, vanished on March 24, 2019. According to the confession by his friends, the accused, Vigil died from excessive drug use, and his body was subsequently buried in the Sarovaram swamp. The main suspects in the case are Vigil’s friends: Nikhil, Deepesh, and Ranjith-though Ranjith remains at large. Notably, Vigil’s motorcycle was previously found near the Kallayi railway station, lending further evidence to the investigation.