    Relief for Kerala: IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorm with lightning in all districts for two days

    Amid the scorching heat in Kerala, the IMD has predicted rainfall in all 14 districts on April 12 and 13. There is also a possibility of rainfall on April 14 in five districts.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 11, 2024, 12:58 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: As a relief from the scorching heat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that there is a possibility of rain with thunder and lightning in Kerala for two days. According to the IMD, all the 14 districts will experience rain on April 12 and 13.

    Residents of Palakkad, who are reeling under intense heat, can take solace today (April 11) as the IMD said that there is a possibility of light rain at isolated places in the district in the next 3 hours. Apart from Palakkad, light rain is also likely in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam districts today. 

    There is also a chance of rain five districts on April 14- Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.

    The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS)  has informed that there is a possibility of 0.5 to 1.4 meter high waves and storm surge on the Kerala coast till 11.30 tonight and the speed of the wave is likely to vary between 20 cm and 40 cm per second.

    0.5 to 1.5 meter high waves and storm surge are also likely in south Tamil Nadu coast till 11.30 pm. According to the warning, the speed can vary between 20 cm and 45 cm per second and fishermen and coastal residents should be careful. As rough seas are likely to intensify, people should stay away from the dangerous areas as per the instructions of the authorities.

    Fishing vessels (boats etc.) must be safely moored in the harbor. Keeping a safe distance between boats can avoid the risk of collision. Safety of fishing equipment should be ensured.
     

