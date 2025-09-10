Rapper Vedan was arrested and subsequently released on bail after a medical examination. This was the second consecutive day of questioning by the police. The interrogation, led by the Thrikkakara SHO, is ongoing.

Thiruvananthapuram: Police have registered arrest of rapper Vedan in a rape case. Since he has anticipatory bail, Vedan will be released on bail after a medical examination. This is the second consecutive day Vedan has appeared before the police for questioning. The interrogation, led by the investigating officer, Thrikkakara SHO, is ongoing. As the High Court granted anticipatory bail, Vedan will be released after the arrest is recorded.

Allegations and Defence

The case against Vedan alleges that he raped a young woman after promising marriage. However, in his statement to the police during yesterday's questioning, Vedan claimed that the relationship with the complainant was consensual. Kochi Central Police had also registered a case against Vedan based on another woman's complaint, but the Sessions Court granted him bail in that case yesterday as well.

Complaint by Young Doctor

Thrikkakara police registered the rape case against Vedan based on a complaint from a young doctor. The woman alleges that Vedan sexually assaulted her after promising marriage. However, Vedan claims that the complaints against him are part of an attempt to defame him. Yesterday, he told the media that he could not comment as the case was under court consideration. He also clarified that he would reveal everything after the case concludes.