Ramadan 2025: Kerala Muslims embark on 30 days of devotion, fasting and spiritual reflection

The holy month of Ramadan has begun in Kerala, ushering in 30 days of fasting, prayer, and charity for Muslim believers. They will observe the fast from dawn to dusk, focusing on spiritual discipline and self-reflection.

Ramadan 2025: Kerala Muslims embark on 30 days of devotion, fasting and spiritual reflection anr
Published: Mar 2, 2025, 8:17 AM IST

Kozhikode: The holy month of Ramadan has begun in the state, marking 30 days of fasting, patience, and compassion for Muslim believers. Devotees begin their fast with a pre-dawn meal (Suhoor) and abstain from food and drink from sunrise to sunset, dedicating themselves to prayer and self-discipline.

Ramadan is also a time of increased charity and worship, with believers offering Zakat (mandatory almsgiving) and other donations. The recitation of the Quran throughout the day enhances the spiritual significance of the month. Special night prayers known as Taraweeh take place in mosques, and Iftar gatherings foster love, empathy, and communal harmony.

The month is particularly sacred as it marks the revelation of the Quran, with Laylat al-Qadr (the Night of Power) being one of its holiest nights. With Ramadan's arrival, homes and mosques across the state have become filled with devotion and spiritual fervor.

