BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar has filed a Rs 100 crore defamation case against Reporter TV. The allegation is that fake news was broadcast linking him to a land deal of a company named BPL, with which he has no connection.

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar has filed a ₹100 crore defamation case against Reporter TV. The case is against nine people, including Reporter owner Anto Augustine, Consulting Editor Arun Kumar, Coordinating Editor Smrithi Paruthikad, News Coordinator Jimmy James, and Thiruvananthapuram Bureau Chief TV Prasad.

The Rs 100 crore notice was issued through the Mumbai-based law firm RHP Partners after fake news was continuously broadcast, misusing his name as the BJP state president by linking him to a land deal of a company called BPL, with which Rajeev Chandrasekhar has no connection. The notice demands that the fake news be withdrawn and an apology issued within seven days.

Allegations are baseless, says BPL

Earlier, BPL had clarified that the industrial land irregularity allegation raised by a section of the media against BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar was baseless and factually incorrect. The allegation now being raised is about an irregularity in land allotment, which was dismissed by the Supreme Court in 2003. BPL Limited stated in a press release that these allegations are untrue and have no legal validity.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar has no financial transactions or shareholding with BPL Limited. BPL CEO Shailesh Mudalar said that these allegations are politically motivated, malicious, and misleading. The company also informed that BPL had invested ₹450 crore in the allotted land between 1996 and 2004.

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar had previously said that controversies are being created to cover up the scam related to the Kerala visit of the Argentina team and Messi, that some criminals have entered the media field, and that he will confront it. He stated that the land sale allegation against him is being raised to cover up the Messi scam. Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that there is no truth in what is being said about him and that the BPL company itself has issued a clear press release on the matter.He asserted his intent to confront such defamatory attempts legally and defend his reputation against politically motivated misinformation.