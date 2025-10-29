Two young Malayali nurses, Abhijith Jees and Ajeesh Nelson, saved a passenger who suffered a heart attack on their first-ever flight to the UAE. The nurses, heading to Abu Dhabi to start new jobs, performed CPR mid-flight on the plane from Kochi.

Abu Dhabi: Two young Malayali nurses became real-life heroes when they saved a man who suffered a heart attack mid-flight on his way to the UAE. The passenger, a 34-year-old native of Thrissur, collapsed during an Air Arabia flight from Kochi to Abu Dhabi, and quick action by nurses Abhijith Jees and Ajeesh Nelson helped save his life.

The incident occurred on October 13 aboard Air Arabia flight 3L 128. Abhijith, 26, from Wayanad, and Ajeesh, 29, from Chengannur, were on their very first international journey to begin new roles as registered nurses at Response Plus Medical (RPM), under Response Plus Holding-the UAE’s largest provider of emergency and on-site medical services, founded by renowned healthcare entrepreneur Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil.

Emergency at 35,000 Feet

The flight took off from Kochi International Airport at 5:30 a.m. As the aircraft cruised over the Arabian Sea around 5:50 a.m., Abhijith noticed a fellow passenger struggling to breathe. “I saw a man lying motionless and couldn’t find a pulse. It was clear he had suffered a heart attack,” he recalled.

Acting swiftly, Abhijith alerted the flight crew and began performing CPR. Ajeesh soon joined him, and together they carried out two full rounds of CPR, after which the passenger’s pulse returned. Dr. Arif Abdul Khader, another passenger on board, assisted them by administering IV fluids to stabilize the patient until the flight landed safely in Abu Dhabi.

“It was our first trip abroad, and it felt like a blessing to be able to save a life right at the start of our journey,” said Ajeesh. The patient later received medical care at the airport and recovered, with his family expressing heartfelt gratitude to the two nurses.

Recognized for Bravery

Once in Abu Dhabi, their employer, Response Plus Holding, learned about their heroic act through a fellow colleague, Brint Anto, who was also on the same flight. The company’s CEO, Dr. Rohil Raghavan, commended both nurses for their presence of mind and courage during a life-threatening situation. They were honored with certificates of appreciation for their timely intervention.

Dr. Mohammed Ali, Medical Director of RPM Projects, spoke about the value of immediate response during cardiac emergencies. “Every second matters in such cases. Abhijith and Ajeesh proved the importance of staying calm and prepared,” he said.

Reflecting on the experience, both nurses said the event gave them a deeper understanding of their profession’s value. “We didn’t expect to face something like this on our first trip, but it reminded us why we chose this career. That day will always stay in our memory,” they shared.