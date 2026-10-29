BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Congress over a controversial post about the CJI and criticizes the INDIA bloc's upcoming Delhi rally, calling out the party's alleged reliance on lies and misinformation in their political strategy.

BJP Criticizes Congress Over Controversial Social Media Post

After the Keralam Congress issued an unconditional apology to CJI Surya Kant over a controversial post on the party's X account, Keralam BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar alleged that the Congress’ social media strategy is based on spreading lies. Speaking to ANI, Chandrasekhar also attacked the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, claiming the Keralam Congress does what he asked them to do. The BJP leader alleged, "The Congress party in Keralam has been responsible, not just recently, ever since 2024; their social media strategy has been to use lies. This is the same handle; this is the same Congress party that started the imaginary, fictional narrative that the Constitution is going to be changed in 2024 if the BJP got 400 seats. Many people unfortunately believed that.” “I know for a fact that some people in Keralam believed it. This handle and the Congress party are only doing what Rahul Gandhi inspires them to do. Tell lies, commit fraud on the people and somehow, by telling lies and committing fraud of people, get votes,” he added.

Congress Response and Apology

Keralam Congress has tendered an unconditional apology to CJI Justice Surya Kant, stating that the post was unauthorised and did not reflect the party leadership's position. In its reply to a legal notice received on October 21, KPCC president Sunny Joseph said the post was published by Vijay Thottathil without the prior knowledge, approval or consultation of the party leadership. He added that Thottathil had been removed from the position concerned and directed to issue a public apology. The reply reaffirmed the KPCC's respect for the Constitution, the independence of the judiciary and the constitutional office of the CJI. It stated that the expressions used in the post did not represent the policy, considered opinion or authorised position of either the KPCC or the Indian National Congress. "The demand for resignation and the suggestion of finding a replacement for the Chief Justice were inappropriate and should not have appeared on an official party platform," the Congress stated.

Criticism of INDIA Bloc Rally

Meanwhile, Chandrasekhar also slammed Congress ahead of the INDIA bloc rally in New Delhi on November 1. He questioned the date, as it coincides with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in the national capital following the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He said, "You saw K.C. Venugopal telling them to mobilise; we will pay money. They will mobilise. What is the problem? Let them come to Ramlila Maidan on the 1st. It is a day when otherwise Delhi is paying homage to all of those Sikhs who were massacred. It is a day when otherwise people have so many other issues. They will disrupt people, but the point is not them organising a rally.”

Dismissal of Electoral Roll Allegations

Dismissing the allegations surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll and CEC Gyanesh Kumar, he added, “What are they saying there? What are they placing in front of the people of India? Are they placing yet another lie? Because they talked about EVMs, they found they are losing. They've talked about SIR; now they know that the facts are against them. So what exactly is the message that Rahul Gandhi wants to give to the people in this program? I don't know. You should ask him." INDIA bloc has called for a massive rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on November 1 in continuation of their anti-SIR agitation. (ANI)