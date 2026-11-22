The Kerala State Lottery Department will be announcing the results of the Samrudhi lottery SM-82 on Sunday the 22nd of November 2026. The draw will be at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan (near Bakery Junction), Thiruvananthapuram. All the ticket holders across Kerala are waiting to find out the winning numbers with the first prize winner getting Rs 1 crore.

The Kerala State Lottery Department will be announcing the results of the Samrudhi lottery SM-82 on Sunday the 22nd of November 2026. The draw will be at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan (near Bakery Junction), Thiruvananthapuram. All the ticket holders across the state are going to be waiting to find out the winning numbers with the first prize winner getting Rs 1 crore.

Samrudhi is one of the weekly lotteries run by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. There's a draw every Sunday and a fresh set of winning numbers are announced every week. Today's draw is Samrudhi SM-82.

1st prize is Rs 1 crore, 2nd is Rs 25 lakh and 3rd is Rs 5 lakh. There are a number of other prizes for the ticket holders who match the winning numbers in the various categories.

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The draw is at 3pm and the full results are due later in the day (around 4.30pm). Winners can then go to the department to check their numbers once the results have been published.

Today's Kerala lottery result status is still to be announced. The winning numbers have not been declared yet.

The official Kerala Lottery Information System (LOTIS) website has the results and the result documents for download. All participants are advised to cross check their tickets against the official results before making any claim.

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