Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticized CPI(M)'s support for the Bharat Bandh, highlighting the party's alleged role in damaging Kerala's economy.

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 8 (ANI): Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday said it was "ironic" that the CPI (M) whose government had destroyed the "economy" of Kerala over the past nine years is lending support for a 'Bharat Bandh' organised by trade unions in the country.



"It is ironic that a party that has been in government for nine years and has systematically destroyed the economy of Kerala...is today talking about having a strike and making the life of common people hell...We are today losing our talent, losing our youth. And because we are losing our youth, we are losing investments", Chandrashekar said.

"CPI(M) limited to Kerala"

The BJP leader and former Union Minister stated that the CPI (M) is a "small political force" and is "limited" to Kerala.



"It is not a nationwide strike. It is a strike, called by the CPI(M) and supported by the Congress. While the CPI(M) may think it represents the nation, it is an extremely small political force, limited to Kerala," Chandrashekar said.

Amit Shah to visit Kerala on July 11

Meanwhile, the BJP leader said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Kerala on July 11 and participate in the inauguration ceremony of the new BJP office. The Union Minister will also kickstart NDA's campaign in the upcoming local body elections.



"Union HM Amit Shah is arriving in Trivandrum on the 11th evening. He will participate in the inauguration of the state office...He will essentially kick off our party's and NDA's campaign for the local body elections coming up in November 2025", Chandrasekhar said. (ANI)

