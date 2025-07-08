SFI activists, protesting against the Governor's actions, stormed the Kerala University headquarters and entered the Senate Hall.

Thiruvananthapuram: Protests led by left-wing student organizations escalated into chaos as the Students' Federation of India (SFI) staged a large-scale demonstration at the Kerala University headquarters, accusing Governor Rajendra Arlekar—who also serves as Chancellor—of attempting to saffronize the state's universities.

Amid the protest, the police detained protesting SFI activists and tried to bring the situation under control as the students entered the university premises

The protest specifically targeted recent actions by the Governor and the Vice-Chancellor against the Kerala University Registrar.

The protest by SFI intensified dramatically as SFI activists openly challenged the actions of the Governor and the Vice-Chancellor, particularly over alleged targeting of the University Registrar.

Demonstrators forcefully opened the gates of the university and entered the headquarters, eventually making their way into the Senate Hall, where they staged an aggressive sit-in. The protesters reportedly came close to the Vice-Chancellor’s chamber, escalating tensions within the premises.

The visuals showed police officials with protective gear detaining the SFI activists while the protestors were seen sloganeering.

MLA extends support

Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLA MV Govindan also arrived at the University campus. He extended his support to the protest and declared “We will not yield to RSS dictates,” stating that the Left will firmly oppose any ideological interference in higher education. His visit came as the situation on campus grew increasingly tense.

Reason for protest

The row began when SFI opposed the use of a picture of 'Bharat Mata' in an event at Kerala University.

The protestors were also agitated regarding the suspension of Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal. On July 2, the Governor appointed Ciza Thomas, Vice Chancellor of Kerala Digital University, as the Vice Chancellor-in-Charge of the University of Kerala.

Sharing an X post, Governor Arlekar wrote, "Hon'ble Governor as Chancellor has ordered that Dr. Ciza Thomas, VC, Kerala Digital University, shall exercise powers & perform duties of Vice Chancellor, University of Kerala, in addition to her normal duties from 3rd to 8th July 2025, during the absence of Dr. Mohanan Kunnummal."

Last month, SFI activists protested against the order in Kannur University, forming a special committee to monitor university programmes for alleged anti-national content following strong opposition from syndicate members. The order was later withdrawn due to the opposition.

Tension erupted outside the university administration office during a syndicate meeting, with the SFI activists staging a protest holding banners that read, "This is not a branch; this is a university." The protesters attempted to barge into the office, triggering a brief commotion.

The majority of syndicate members voiced opposition to Vice Chancellor K K Saju's directive, prompting the V-C to announce its withdrawal during the meeting.

Protests spread to Kannur and Kozhikode

Simultaneously, SFI protests extended to Calicut and Kannur Universities on Tuesday morning. In both Kozhikode and Kannur, activists crossed police barricades and entered university buildings. Notably, as in Thiruvananthapuram, police offered little to no resistance, allowing demonstrators to breach restricted areas without significant opposition.

University operations disrupted

The ongoing protest has effectively paralyzed all official operations at the Kerala University headquarters, with staff unable to carry out routine duties amid the commotion.

Later in the day, SFI announced the conclusion of the day's protest, though they did not rule out further actions if their demands remain unaddressed.