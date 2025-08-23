Rahul Mamkoottathil has categorically refused to resign from his MLA position, stating that there are no circumstances warranting such a move. Despite increasing pressure from within the Congress, he maintains his stance.

Pathanamthitta: Rahul Mamkoottathil has firmly ruled out stepping down from his MLA position, telling reporters that resignation simply isn’t on the table. He said that he had already quit as state president of the Youth Congress entirely on his own initiative, and that there had been no legal complaint prompting that move. According to Rahul, there is currently no circumstance that would justify resigning as an MLA.

Support Withers as Pressure Builds

However, the pressure around him continues to build. Some within the Congress party are now openly demanding that Rahul relinquish his MLA post as well. What’s more, Opposition Leader VD Satheesan—who had previously been a mentor and staunch supporter of Rahul—has now distanced himself. Satheesan is said to be deeply frustrated and disappointed by the recent wave of allegations and controversies surrounding the young leader in whom he placed his trust.

Satheesan signaled to the media that Rahul’s resignation from the Youth Congress presidency was just the beginning, underlining that the Congress would show itself to be different from other parties. As criticism grows inside the party over any efforts to shield Rahul, Satheesan appears to be drawing a line, signaling he won’t back someone who hasn’t handled their responsibilities properly.

Party Grapples With Crisis

Within Congress, there’s a growing sense that Rahul stepping down as MLA could put an end to the internal discord and send a strong message both inside the Assembly and to the wider public. Some party members argue that if Rahul holds on to his seat by clinging to technicalities, it will only deepen the party’s troubles and embarrassments. For many, his resignation is seen as the only way out of a crisis that has left the entire party on the defensive—and as a potentially powerful move to counter its critics and restore its standing.