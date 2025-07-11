A PWD report reveals 177 major electrical and structural flaws at Kozhikode Medical College, where a recent fire incident occurred.

A damning report by the PWD Electrical Inspectorate has revealed severe construction-related defects and electrical lapses at the Kozhikode Government Medical College, where a recent fire incident occurred.

The report inspection uncovered 177 major flaws, which includes critical lapses in the installation and maintenance of UPS systems, batteries, switches, and electrical panels. Furthermore, the fire damper, designed to prevent the spread of fire and smoke, was found to be non-functional.

Flaws flagged earlier

These flaws were initially flagged during inspections in 2023 and 2024 by the PWD Electrical Department. The department formally requested corrections, but a follow-up inspection after the recent fire revealed that none of the recommended rectifications had been implemented.

A fresh report was filed after the incident, but officials have been criticized for failing to initiate restoration or corrective work, even two months after the fire incidents. This has left critical medical infrastructure non-operational, raising serious concerns about patient safety.

The incident has prompted Congress MP from Kozhikode, M.K. Raghavan, to write to the Prime Minister, demanding a comprehensive investigation into the repeated fire incidents. Raghavan has also urged that the building's safety and electrical systems be audited and certified before any further use.

Incident

At least five patients died following a fire incident at the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital on May 2. The blaze reportedly originated in the UPS room attached to the MRI unit at the PMSSY block of the hospital.

Preliminary findings suggest that a short circuit or battery failure might have triggered the blaze, which quickly filled the emergency ward with thick, toxic smoke. At the time of the incident, 151 patients were admitted to the emergency department. While 114 continued treatment at the government hospital, 37 were been shifted to private facilities.

While initial accounts suggested smoke inhalation as a possible cause of deaths, hospital authorities denied this, claiming that three patients died due to pre-existing critical conditions and the other two were attempt-to-suicide cases.

However, relatives of the deceased raised serious allegations, claiming that delays in evacuation and chaotic handling of the emergency contributed to the fatalities.

After this, there was another fire incident at the medical college on May 5.