Left-wing student organizations protested against the Kerala University Vice-Chancellor, alleging administrative overreach. Police used water cannons and made arrests, while DYFI criticized the Opposition Leader and the Vice-Chancellor.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala University campus turned tense on Wednesday as multiple left-wing student organizations launched protests against the Vice-Chancellor, accusing him of administrative overreach.

The protests saw the participation of various groups, with the AISF (All India Students Federation) staging a demonstration inside the campus, while DYFI (Democratic Youth Federation of India) and AIYF (All India Youth Federation) protested outside the university gates.

Police intervened multiple times, using water cannons to disperse the demonstrators. A physical clash broke out between protesters and police, leading to several AISF activists being arrested and forcibly removed from the campus. Authorities also blocked an AIYF march and used water cannons to control the crowd. Protesters were taken into custody.

DYFI targets VD Satheesan

Meanwhile, the DYFI launched a sharp attack on Opposition Leader VD Satheesan, accusing him of labeling the student agitation as "gundaisam" (hooliganism) and acting as a "RSS agent." DYFI asserted that their protests would continue, even if Satheesan and the governor worked in tandem against them.

DYFI State Secretary VK Sanoj also criticized the Vice-Chancellor, alleging that he is violating university statutes and has no authority to suspend the registrar, a move that partially triggered the unrest.

Minor clash erupts during SFI protest at Raj Bhavan

A minor clash broke out on Wednesday during a protest march by the Students' Federation of India (SFI) to the Raj Bhavan, targeting Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar.

The march reached the Raj Bhavan around noon, where police had already set up barricades to prevent the activists from advancing further. Tensions escalated when SFI members attempted to push through the barricades, prompting a police response.

Despite the use of water cannons to disperse the crowd, the protesters remained defiant. Many climbed onto the barricades and continued shouting slogans, refusing to leave the area. Police have since deployed additional security personnel in front of the Raj Bhavan.

The water cannon tank eventually ran dry, leaving police unable to continue using it for crowd control. As a result, authorities issued a warning that tear gas would be deployed if the protesters did not disperse.

However, despite the warning, the SFI march continued, with activists showing no signs of backing down.