A traffic policeman was injured after being hit by a speeding private bus in Kochi. The accident occurred near the High Court, shortly after a woman pedestrian died in a similar incident. The High Court has strongly criticized the reckless driving of private buses.

Kochi: A private bus hit a traffic policeman in Kochi. The incident happened yesterday around 7:30 pm near the High Court. CPO Sreedath sought medical treatment at a hospital. The police have taken the Mahatma bus that caused the accident into custody. The driver, Aneesh, a resident of Kakkanad, is also in police custody. The accident occurred when the bus, driven recklessly and at a high speed from the Menaka area, was turning towards Banerji Road.

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Recently, a woman pedestrian died after being hit by a speeding private bus in Kochi. Akshara, a native of Thrissur, lost her life. The accident took place at the IMG junction on the Kakkanad-Edachira road. The bus, speeding through a narrow road, hit the woman who was returning from the gym. The bus ran over her.

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The accident was caused by a private bus named 'Malayil'. According to the police, the bus was speeding. The bus driver, Binoy, was arrested on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The deceased, Akshara, was an Infopark employee and was married. There are widespread complaints against the reckless driving of private buses in Kochi.

The High Court has also strongly criticized the reckless driving of private buses in Kochi recently. The court asked what kind of driving this was. It ordered strict action against buses that travel in a dangerous manner and at high speeds. The court, which gave an ultimatum to the Kochi Corporation on the matter, warned that the Corporation Secretary would be summoned if no action was taken.