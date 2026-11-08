Police have arrested a man within hours of him stealing Rs 18,000 from a hill produce shop in Kondotty. Haris, a native of Kannur, was apprehended from Perinthalmanna. The investigation was primarily based on CCTV footage.

Malappuram: The police cracked a theft case within hours and arrested a man who stole Rs 18,000 from a hill produce shop in the city. The Kondotty police caught Haris (47), a native of Sivapuram Malur in Kannur, from Perinthalmanna. The theft happened at TM Traders near the Kondotty bus stand around 2 pm the other day. The accused trespassed into the shop when he realized that neither the owner nor the staff were around.

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He then opened the cash counter drawer, took Rs 18,000, and escaped. The owner noticed the missing money when he returned and checked the counter. He immediately filed a complaint with the Kondotty police. The cops arrived at the spot, conducted an inspection, and launched a probe focusing on CCTV visuals from the shop and its surroundings.

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Based on hints from the footage, they identified the suspect and expanded the search to various places. This led to his arrest in Perinthalmanna within hours of the crime. The police also recovered the stolen money from him. Cops mentioned that Haris is an accused in a theft case in Kannur district as well. They took him to the shop for evidence collection. Authorities urged shopkeepers in the city to be vigilant against thefts and report any suspicious activities to the police.