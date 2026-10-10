A 25-year-old pregnant woman was found hanging inside her rented house in Ernakulam's Chottanikkara. The deceased, identified as Karthika from Thrissur, was discovered dead in a building near the Chottanikkara Hospital Padi area.

Chottanikkara: A 25-year-old pregnant woman from Thrissur, identified as Karthika, was found hanging inside her rented room near Chottanikkara Hospital Padi on Friday afternoon. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, she could not be saved.

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According to the available information, local residents spotted Karthika hanging inside a room in the building around noon. They immediately brought her down and rushed her to the nearby Tata Hospital for medical attention. However, doctors were unable to save her life. Karthika had been staying in the rented accommodation with a friend. Reports indicate that the two had recently been experiencing personal issues, which had reportedly led to disagreements between them.

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On Thursday evening, Chottanikkara police had reportedly summoned both individuals to the police station following complaints related to their disputes. According to police officials, the matter was discussed and resolved at the station, after which both were allowed to return home. The incident came to light a day after the reported meeting at the police station. Following her death, officials shifted Karthika's body to the hospital mortuary for further procedures.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be fully established. Further details regarding the events leading up to her death have not been confirmed. The incident has raised questions about the circumstances surrounding the young woman's death, particularly given the reported personal difficulties she had been facing in recent days. Police procedures and further investigation are expected to establish the sequence of events. No confirmed conclusion regarding the circumstances or motive behind the incident has been reported so far.

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