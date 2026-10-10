The impact of the crash threw Binny off the bike onto the road, where a mini tipper lorry approaching from the opposite direction ran over her. The tragic accident claimed the nurse’s life.

Kakkanad: A young nurse lost her life in a tragic bike accident on the Seaport-Airport road. The victim is 25-year-old Binny Antony. She worked as a staff nurse at Ernakulam Medical Trust Hospital. She was the daughter of Antony, hailing from Alanchery house in Palurkkavu, Peermade, Idukki.

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The accident took place near the Irumpanam Puthiya Road junction around 9 pm on Thursday. Binny was heading towards Kakkanad on a bike with her 29-year-old friend Vineeth. He is from Aakkattu house in Thekkemala, Peruvanthanam, Idukki.

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A car moving ahead of them applied sudden brakes. Their bike crashed right into the back of the car. The heavy impact threw Binny, who was riding pillion, onto the road. Tragically, she fell right under a mini tipper lorry that was coming from the opposite direction. She suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot.