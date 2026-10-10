Adithyan's family stays right next to the railway station. The Dharmadam police checked the details and found out that the boy boarded a train on Sunday around 3 PM.

Kannur: The 15-year-old boy who went missing from Dharmadam has travelled to his home state of Uttar Pradesh, the police have confirmed. Adithyan is a Class 10 student. His parents are originally from UP. He went missing last Sunday. The police tracked his movements and found that the boy caught a train to Mathura from the Thalassery railway station. He is the son of Arun Kumar and Seema Devi.

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The cops started their probe the moment they got the complaint. Adithyan's family lives very close to the railway station. When the Dharmadam police checked the area, they spotted him boarding a train at around 3 PM on Sunday. He had bought a ticket to Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. The Dharmadam police have already spoken to the Mathura police. A police team from Kerala will also travel to UP soon. However, nobody knows yet why the boy suddenly left his house.

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