The Suvarna Keralam SK-73 lottery draw is scheduled for Friday, October 16, offering a first prize of Rs 1 crore. Check the prize categories, draw details and prize claim process here.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department is scheduled to announce the results of the Karunya KR-777 lottery draw on Saturday, November 21. The draw offers a first prize of Rs 1 crore and other prizes for lucky ticket holders. Winners can compare their ticket numbers with the official result to see if they have won.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-777 Result Today, November 21: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Karunya KR-777 lottery prizes

Karunya KR-777 lottery’s first prize is Rs 1 crore, second prize is Rs 30 lakh and third prize is Rs 5 lakh. There are also cash prizes in a number of other prize categories.

Authorized officials will be present during the draw to ensure the transparency of the lottery process. Lottery players should check the winning numbers carefully before claiming a prize.

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-777 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 -

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000 - All Series with number

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 -

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 -

4th Prize: ₹5,000 -

5th Prize: ₹2,000 -

6th Prize: ₹1,000 -

7th Prize: ₹500 -

8th Prize: ₹200 -

9th Prize: ₹100 -

How to claim the Karunya KR-777 prize

Winners are advised to check the official result published in the Kerala Government Gazette against their ticket numbers. Prize winners must keep their original tickets safe and follow the prize-claim procedure specified by the Kerala State Lotteries Department.

Prize claims can be made at the Kerala Lottery Office, Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, as per the rules and documentation requirements in force.

Karunya KR-777 prize claim deadline

Winners must claim their prizes within the allotted 30 days from the date of the draw. Depending on the prize amount and circumstances of the claim, the required documents may vary.

All winning ticket holders should retain their original winning tickets and verify all details before claiming.