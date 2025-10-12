Police have filed a case regarding an attempted child marriage in Malappuram. The Kadampuzha police registered the case against the groom, his family, and the girl's family for conducting the engagement of a 14-year-old girl.

Malappuram: In Malappuram's Maravattom in Kadampuzha, authorities thwarted a child marriage attempt involving a 14-year-old girl. The engagement took place despite child marriage laws, leading to swift police intervention. Following a tip-off from local residents, police arrived and registered a case against the prospective groom, his family, and ten others who attended the engagement ceremony.

Legal Action Against Those Involved

The police have taken firm action by filing a case not only against the prospective groom and his family but also against those who participated in the ceremony. The case is registered under relevant child protection laws. The authorities have made it clear that such attempts will not be tolerated and have promised to take stringent action

Protection and Welfare of the Minor

The 14-year-old girl has been placed under the care of the Child Welfare Committee to ensure her safety and well-being. Such incidents weren't reported recently but earlier it was much more rampant in the state.