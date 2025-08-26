Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil resigned as Youth Congress state president following allegations of obscene conduct by a writer and a model. While the Congress party suspended his primary membership, he retains his MLA position.

Thiruvanathapuram (Kerala) [India], August 26 (ANI): Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty on Tuesday said the resignation of MLA Rahul Mamkootathil as Youth Congress state president is merely an "adjustment" arranged with the Congress leaders, and cannot be seen as punishment for his wrongdoings.



The Congress MLA Mamkootathi is currently facing allegations of obscene conduct filed by writer Honey Bhaskaran and model Rini Ann George. Consequently, he has resigned from his position as the State President of the Youth Congress. The Congress party has also suspended the Palakkad MLA from the party's primary membership. However, he will continue to serve as a legislator.



"The current action against Rahul Mamkootathil cannot be seen as punishment for his wrongdoing; it is merely an adjustment between him and Congress leaders. When the party was about to take stern action, Rahul resorted to threats, and leaders softened their stance," Kerala Education Minister said while addresing reporters.



Sivankutty said that the justified step would be Mamkootathil's expulsion from Congress. He further sought his resignation from the MLA post.



He said, "The people of Palakkad demand his resignation from the MLA post. A criminal syndicate led by Rahul Mamkootathil is operating, and they are behind the cyberattacks. The avoidance of his resignation from the MLA post is purely due to Congress's fear of a Palakkad by-election."

Women Speak Out Against Alleged Misconduct

Meanwhile, Honey Bhaskaran alleged in a Facebook post that Rahul messaged her on her social media account. She said initially it was about travel, and she responded to it, but there was a series of messages from him. When she realised he had no intention of stopping, she stopped responding to his messages. She said that she got to know through Youth Congress workers that he had badmouthed her, and that she had initiated the conversation.



These charges came shortly after Actress and model Rini Ann George accused the Congress MLA of sending her offensive messages on multiple occasions and inviting her to a hotel. George stated that when she threatened to inform his party, the leader challenged her to do so. She did not disclose the leader's name or party.



George claimed she had informed the party leadership about the incident, alleging that wives and daughters of several politicians had faced similar experiences with the leader. She questioned, "I want to ask which woman these politicians who were unable to protect the women in their family will protect?".



She further alleged that despite her complaint, the leader continued to receive opportunities within the party. George said she decided to speak out after seeing similar allegations by other women on social media, many of whom remained silent.



"I decided to speak as I saw recently on social media that many women have faced similar issues. None of these women are speaking a word about it. So I thought of speaking for all," she added.

Political Pressure Mounts on Embattled MLA

Meanwhile, Kerala Congress President Sunny Joseph confirmed on Monday that Palakkad MLA is no longer entitled to continue as a member of the Congress Legislator Party following 'obscene conduct' allegations. As a result, Mamkootathil can no longer participate in legislative decisions as a representative of the Congress party.



Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Communist Party of India (CPI) have been protesting and demanding the resignation of Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil over the allegations of 'obscene conduct.'



On Sunday, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), carried out a protest march in Kerala's Palakkad, demanding the resignation of Rahul Mamkootathil from his MLA post. (ANI)

