The court emphasized that the accused, being a bank employee and not an uneducated person, should have understood the serious implications of such a message.

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has ordered that the accused in the death threat case against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should face trial. Abhijit from Payyanur had allegedly sent the message “I will kill Pinarayi Vijayan” to the CM's Additional Private Secretary on the day of the election results., when the Left Democratic Front (LDF) won the assembly election for the second consecutive term. The court said that action should be taken with the "iron hand of law."

Sending the message on the day election results were declared is an attack on democratic principles, the bench headed by PV Kunhikrishnan observed. The court emphasized that the accused, being a bank employee and not an uneducated person, should have understood the serious implications of such a message. It further noted that valuable police resources were wasted investigating such actions. The court criticized the misuse of social media, pointing out that not just ordinary citizens but even constitutional authorities were being defamed through offensive remarks. It added that unnecessary threat messages were being circulated to create panic among police officials, and described social media commentary as a growing threat to society.

“When such allegations are there, this Court cannot ignore the same and shut its eyes and say that no offence is made out prima facie. Here is a case where the allegation is that the petitioner sent a message to the Additional Private Secretary to the Chief Minister of Kerala stating that he would kill the Chief Minister. Two such messages were sent. If this Court, even without a trial, declare that no offence is made out, it will give a wrong message to society,” LiveLaw reported the court observation.

A case was registered against the accused under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) 506(i) (criminal intimidation) of IPC and Section 120(o) (causing nuisance) of Kerala Police Act.