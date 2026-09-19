Initial reports suggest the two were relatives. Police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident to establish the circumstances surrounding the death and uncover more information. Further details are awaited as the probe continues.

Kochi: A young man and woman were found dead on railway tracks near Angamaly railway station early this morning. The deceased have been identified as Vismaya from Valathungal Aakoli in Kollam and Abhilash from Kannanalloor in Kollam.

Kannur: Murder Accused On Run After Bail Arrested 14 Years Later! Read Details

According to the available information, a missing complaint had been registered for both Vismaya and Abhilash yesterday. Their families had approached the police after they went missing, following which a search was initiated to trace them. The incident came to light early this morning when a train travelling towards Thrissur reportedly hit the two near Angamaly railway station. Following the incident, railway authorities and police were informed, and the bodies were recovered from the tracks.

Nedumangad: Vigilance Catches Cop Taking Bribe During Police Check! Read On

Initial reports suggest that Vismaya and Abhilash were relatives. However, the exact circumstances that led to their presence on the railway tracks are yet to be established. Police are investigating the matter and are examining the circumstances surrounding their disappearance and subsequent deaths. Authorities are also expected to gather further information as part of the investigation, while more details regarding the incident are awaited. The deaths have left the families and those who knew the two shocked. Police are continuing their probe to establish a clear sequence of events.