The Kerala Lottery Samrudhi SM-73 draw takes place on Sunday, September 20, at 3 PM. Official winning numbers are not yet announced. Participants should keep their tickets safe and verify them against official results, avoiding unofficial numbers on social media.

The Kerala Lottery Result Today for the Samrudhi SM-73 draw is eagerly awaited by lottery ticket holders across the state. The draw is scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 20, with the results expected to be announced at 3 PM. As of now, the official winning numbers for the Samrudhi SM-73 lottery have not been announced.

The Samrudhi lottery is one of the weekly lottery draws conducted under Kerala’s state lottery programme. Thousands of participants purchase tickets hoping to win one of the prizes offered across different categories. Once the draw is completed, the winning numbers will be published through the official channels and verified against the official result list.

Lottery participants are advised to keep their Samrudhi SM-73 tickets safely with them and check the numbers carefully after the results are released. The winning numbers should be matched with the ticket number, series and relevant prize category before claiming any prize.

The first prize, second prize and other winning numbers will be updated after the official draw is announced. Until then, ticket holders should be cautious about unofficial numbers circulating on social media or other platforms.

The Kerala Lottery results generally include multiple prize categories, giving winners the opportunity to claim different amounts depending on their winning ticket. After the announcement, winners should follow the prescribed procedure for prize claims and ensure that their tickets are kept safely.

Our website will carry live updates on the Kerala Lottery Samrudhi SM-73 Result 2026, including the winning numbers once they are officially announced.