Kannur police have finally nabbed a wanted murder accused who was on the run for 14 years. The accused, a Coimbatore native named Anand, had jumped bail and vanished before falling into the police net.

Kannur: A murder accused who jumped bail and went missing for 14 years is finally behind bars. A special investigation team of the Kannur City Police tracked down and arrested the accused, identified as Coimbatore native Anand.

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Back in December 2012, Anand had brutally beaten to death a man named Manikandan, a resident of Azhikode. The Valapattanam police had arrested him back then, but he managed to secure bail and quickly went absconding. Following this, the court officially declared him a proclaimed offender.

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Tracking him down was a massive challenge for the cops because he completely avoided using mobile phones. During the probe, police also found out that he was involved in another murder case in Tamil Nadu in 2021. The investigation team finally zeroed in on his location and nabbed him from Coimbatore.