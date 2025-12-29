A four-member gang of minors brutally attacked a 20-year-old youth from Odisha with sickles near the Old Railway Quarters in Tiruttani, and filmed the assault to flaunt it on social media.

In a shocking incident, a four-member gang of minors brutally attacked a 20-year-old youth from Odisha with sickles near the Old Railway Quarters in Tiruttani, and filmed the assault to flaunt it on social media. The victim, identified as K Suraj, had recently arrived in Chennai after a family dispute back home. According to police, the incident began on Saturday evening aboard a Chennai–Tiruttani EMU local train. As the train halted at Tiruvalangadu, four drunk juveniles boarded the compartment, with two sickles inside their bags.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

One of the boys initiated a conversation with Suraj in Hindi, which soon escalated into an argument. The dispute continued until the train reached Tiruttani.

After deboarding, the juveniles allegedly forced Suraj into following them to the abandoned Old Railway Quarters. There, three of the boys launched a vicious attack, hacking at him with sickles, while the fourth recorded the assault on his mobile phone.

(Trigger warning: Video contains disturbing visuals. Discretion is advised)

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Suraj suffered deep cut injuries to his head, hands and cheeks before the attackers fled, leaving him unconscious and bleeding. Regaining consciousness after some time, he staggered to the main road, where passers-by spotted him and alerted the police.

He was immediately rushed to Tiruttani Government Hospital and later referred to Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment. Doctors said he is currently stable.

Police swung into action following a tip-off and after tracking the video uploaded online. The juveniles were traced to the Gangai Amman temple near the Tiruttani–Arakkonam bypass, where they were found consuming alcohol. Probe reveals that all four accused are school dropouts.

A case has been registered for attempt to murder and criminal intimidation. The juveniles were subsequently produced before authorities and sent to the Government Observation Home at Kellys.