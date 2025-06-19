After being stranded on the North American mountain, Sheikh Hasan contacted several people requesting rescue. He used a satellite phone to request help. Sheikh Hasan is a finance department employee at the state secretariat.

New York: Kerala mountaineer Sheikh Hasan Khan, who was stranded on Mount Denali in Alaska while on a mission to honor Operation Sindoor, has been safely rescued. He and his Tamil Nadu–based companion are now descending to base camp. Officials in Kerala and the Alaskan Governor’s office received confirmation of their safety—both have been located, are in regular contact with rangers, and managed to rescue themselves despite severe weather and dwindling supplies.

Earlier, MP Shashi Tharoor had written to the External Affairs Minister requesting intervention to rescue Sheikh Hasan. The letter requested intervention to bring back Sheikh Hasan Khan. Shashi Tharoor also wrote to the Indian Ambassador to the US. Pathanamthitta MP Anto Antony also wrote to the External Affairs Minister. The Ministry of External Affairs replied to the MP's letter, stating that they had contacted the embassy in the US and were monitoring the situation. BJP state president Rajiv Chandrasekhar also tweeted that the matter had been brought to the attention of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Scroll to load tweet…

Union Minister George Kurian also informed that he had taken the initiative to rescue Sheikh Hasan Khan and his fellow mountaineer. Kurian informed that the Indian government had initiated necessary steps to bring the team, facing adverse weather conditions and lack of essential supplies at an altitude of approximately 17,000 feet, to a safe location. George Kurian also informed that based on the application submitted by Khan's family members, he personally intervened and worked continuously with the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian Embassy in Washington, and the Consulate in Seattle to effectively implement the rescue operations.

After being stranded on the North American mountain, Sheikh Hasan contacted several people requesting rescue. He used a satellite phone to request help. Sheikh Hasan is a finance department employee at the state secretariat. Sheikh Hasan was stranded when a storm hit Mount Denali in North America. He was trapped in a camp 17,000 feet above sea level. Hasan's message stated that the food and water he had were running low. Hasan's journey was to install a banner on top of Mount Denali in honor of Operation Sindoor.