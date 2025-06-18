Keralite mountaineer Sheikh Hassan is trapped on Mount Denali, North America's highest peak, due to a severe storm.

Thiruvananthapuram: A mountaineer from Kerala, Sheikh Hassan, has send an SOS to rescue him from Mount Denali, the highest peak in North America. He is using a satellite phone to send the communication. Sheikh Hassan is a finance department employee at the state secretariat.

Sheikh Hassan became trapped when a severe storm hit Mount Denali in North America. He is stranded at a camp 17,000 feet above sea level. Hassan's message states that he is running low on food and water. Hassan's journey was intended to place a banner atop Mount Denali in honor of Operation Sindhuri. BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted that the matter has been brought to the attention of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

 

