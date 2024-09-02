Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Onam 2024: When will 10-day long harvest festival celebration begin in Kerala? Check Atham date HERE

    Onam is a major annual festival celebrated in Kerala. It typically falls in the Malayalam month of Chingam (August-September) and lasts for ten days, with the most significant day being Thiruvonam. 
     

    Onam 2024: When will 10-day long harvest festival celebration begin in Kerala? Atham to Thiruvonam
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 2:03 PM IST

    Onam, the sacred festival from Kerala, also known as God's Own Country, is a time of vibrant celebrations marked by the sounds of trumpets and drums, majestic elephants, thrilling boat races, traditional dances, art, music, elaborate floral arrangements, dazzling lights, vivid colors, and rich rituals. The festivities are crowned by the essential Onasadya feast. Whether you're Malayali or not, the spirit of Onam is universal, transcending all boundaries.

    Onam 2024 Date:

    Onam is celebrated in the Malayalam month of Chingam, which corresponds to August-September on the Gregorian calendar. The festivities will begin on September 6, the day of Atham. The main event, Thiruvonam, is set for September 15, 2024. The third and fourth Onam falls on September 16, Monday and September 17, Tuesday respectively.

    Onam is a ten-day festival, each day carrying its own significance. It begins with Atham and progresses through Chithira, Chodi, Vishakam, Anizham, Thriketta, Moolam, Pooradam, Uthradam, and culminates with Thiruvonam. Thiruvonam, the most auspicious day, marks the grand finale of the colorful and joyous Onam celebrations.

    Spiritually, the festival commemorates Mahabali's return, a compassionate ruler who governed Kerala with fairness. Love for him was so profound that his subjects yearned for his annual return after his demise. Their prayers were answered as Mahabali revisits Kerala for a single day each year.

    The rituals of Onam embrace a multitude of puja practices. At dawn, families don traditional attire, engaging in the veneration of Thrikkakara appam and Vaman Vishnu Idols. Elaborate Pookkalam designs, and intricate floral rangoli, grace the eastern thresholds. Lamps illuminate homes, accompanied by melodious Onam songs, extending a warm welcome to King Mahabali.

    Rituals of Onam: 

    Onam is Kerala's rice harvest festival, celebrated with a unique significance attached to each of its ten days.

    A hallmark of the festival is the intricate floral designs, or 'pookkalam,' created by women of the household. These vibrant patterns, adorned with flowers and lit lamps, are meant to welcome King Mahabali into their homes. New clothes, known as 'Onakkodi,' are exchanged and worn as part of the festivities.

    A grand feast, called 'Onam Sadya,' is central to the celebration. Typically, around 13 dishes are prepared, served on banana leaves, and include a variety of dishes, pickles, and papads. The feast wouldn't be complete without 'payasam,' a sweet dish made from rice, milk, sugar, and coconut, which is an essential part of Onam.
     

