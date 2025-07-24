Nimisha Priya's mother, Premakumari, refutes claims of being held against her will in Yemen while supporting her daughter's appeal against a death sentence.

As efforts persist to overturn the death sentence of Malayali nurse Nimisha Priya, imprisoned in Yemen, a wave of statements and allegations has sparked fresh controversy. Nimisha’s mother, Premakumari, currently in Yemen to support her daughter, has publicly denied reports suggesting she is being held there against her will.

In a video message posted on Facebook, Premakumari clarified her situation, stating unequivocally that she is not being detained in Yemen. She explained that her continued stay in the country is voluntary, driven by her commitment to stand by her daughter during a critical legal battle. She emphasized that no one is preventing her from leaving the country, but that she is unwilling to return to India without her daughter. She reassured in the video that her health is fine and urged the public to stop circulating false information. She also mentioned that she is regularly updated on Nimisha’s condition and is able to meet her.

Ongoing Legal Battle

Premakumari has been in Yemen since April 20, 2024, working tirelessly in the hope of securing a reduced sentence or release for her daughter, who was sentenced to death in connection with the killing of Yemeni national Talal.

Talal’s Family Disputes Claims

Meanwhile, the case continues to be marred by conflicting accounts and accusations from the family of the deceased. Mehdi Abdul Fattah, brother of Talal, has taken to Facebook to challenge ongoing claims and negotiations surrounding the case. He stated that neither Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar nor any of his associates have approached Talal's family for dialogue or reconciliation. He further accused those involved of engaging in talks without the family's consent and dismissed recent reports suggesting the death sentence has been overturned as entirely false.

Fattah, who has consistently opposed the idea of any settlement, also reiterated previous allegations against mediator Samuel Jerome, claiming he had accepted a considerable sum of money during the negotiation process.