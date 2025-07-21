The Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council allegedly severed ties with Jerome after he received $20,000. The council also distanced itself from two other members for undermining mediation efforts and disrespecting key mediators.

Sanaa: In a dramatic turn in the high-profile Nimisha Priya case, the family of the Yemeni man she was convicted of killing has leveled serious allegations against an Indian mediator involved in the negotiations for a possible blood money settlement. The family claims the mediator misappropriated funds intended to secure Priya's release, throwing fresh uncertainty over efforts to resolve the case and escalating diplomatic tensions between the parties involved.

A social media post by Abdul Fatah Mahdi, brother of the victim Talal Abdo Mahdi, said Samuel Jerome, a media activist, claimed himself to be a lawyer and collected donations, including $40,000 raised through a crowd funding, without the involvement or knowledge of the victim’s family in Yemen. “After the Yemeni President approved the execution, I met Samuel Jerome in Sanaa. He greeted me with a broad smile, saying ‘Congratulations’,” said Mr. Mahdi in a Facebook post. Mahdi also accused Jerome of profiting from their loss while pretending to be a mediator. “If he doesn’t stop spreading lies, the truth will come out,” he warned.

The Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council has officially severed ties with Jerome, citing concerns over his conduct. According to the council’s legal advisor, Subhash Chandran, Jerome withdrew from the group on December 28, 2024—just one day after receiving $20,000 via the Indian embassy. “His abrupt exit followed internal efforts to review and question his handling of the situation,” Mr. Chandran stated.

He also confirmed that the council had distanced itself from vice chairperson Deepa Joseph and member Babu John, accusing them of undermining the mediation process. Their remarks reportedly came after Yemeni authorities postponed Nimisha Priya’s execution on July 15.

“These individuals dismissed the legitimacy of the stay order and made disrespectful comments about key mediators, including Sunni leader Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar and Yemeni Sufi scholars,” Mr. Chandran said. “They wrongly claimed these respected figures were not involved.”

The council has since extended its sincere apologies to the family of Talal Mahdi for the confusion and pain caused by such actions. Mr. Chandran emphasized that both families—those of Nimisha Priya and Talal Mahdi—have been misled and exploited by certain parties claiming to act in their interests.