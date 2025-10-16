The Indian government has informed the Supreme Court that a new mediator is negotiating for the release of Nimisha Priya, a nurse on death row in Yemen. Her execution has been stayed as discussions with the victim's family for a pardon are underway.

During a hearing on Thursday, Attorney General R. Venkataramani appeared before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta and provided an update on the case. When the bench inquired about the status of the execution, the counsel representing the 'Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council' clarified that the death sentence had been stayed for now.​

"There is a new mediator who has stepped into the picture," Venkataramani stated, adding, "The only good thing is, nothing adverse is happening".​

The court has adjourned the matter until January 2026, granting liberty to the parties to seek early listing if the situation demands urgent intervention.​

In response to speculation about whether K.A. Paul, who had previously filed a separate petition seeking a media gag order in the case, was the new mediator, the Centre replied in the negative.​

Background of the Case

Nimisha Priya, a 38-year-old nurse from Palakkad district in Kerala, has been imprisoned in Yemen's Sana'a central jail since 2017. She was convicted for the murder of her Yemeni business partner, Talal Abdo Mahdi, and sentenced to death in 2020. Her final appeal was rejected by Yemen's Supreme Judicial Council in 2023.​

Priya had moved to Yemen in 2008 to work as a nurse in a government hospital in Sana'a. In 2014, she decided to open her own clinic, and as per Yemeni law, partnered with Mahdi, a local businessman. However, according to Priya and her advocates, Mahdi allegedly forged documents claiming to be married to her, physically abused her, stole funds, and confiscated her passport, preventing her from returning to India.​

In July 2017, Priya injected Mahdi with ketamine intending to sedate him so she could retrieve her passport and escape. The dose proved fatal, leading to his death. She was arrested near the Yemen-Saudi Arabia border in August 2017. Priya's trial was conducted entirely in Arabic without an interpreter or legal representation, raising concerns about due process.​

Ongoing Efforts for Release

Priya's execution was initially scheduled for July 16, 2025, but was postponed following diplomatic efforts by the Indian government. Her mother traveled to Yemen with special permission from the Delhi High Court to negotiate with Mahdi's family. Under Sharia law, payment of blood money could lead to a pardon from the victim's family.​

As of the latest reports, supporters have raised a significant amount toward negotiating her release, with some of it already transferred to the Indian Embassy in Sana'a. The Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council, formed by her relatives and supporters in 2020, continues to work toward her safe return.