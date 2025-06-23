Aryadan Shoukath declares victory for the people of Nilambur.

Malappuram: Aryadan Shoukath, son of eight-time MLA Aryadan Mohammed, has won the Nilambur by-election with 76,493 votes, securing a majority of 11,432. Shoukath reacted by stating that this is a victory for the people of Nilambur and against the LDF government in Kerala. This is the first UDF victory in Nilambur in a decade. The UDF is celebrating across the constituency.

Aryadan Shoukath described the win as a powerful statement from the people of Kerala, particularly those in Nilambur who, he said, have endured nearly a decade of neglect under the current state government. Reflecting on the political history of the constituency, Shoukath pointed out that after the delimitation process—which saw strong UDF panchayats like Chokkad, Kalikavu, and Chaliyar removed from Nilambur—his father’s winning margin in 2011 had dropped to just around 6,000 votes. Since then, the UDF had lost the seat twice. “We are reclaiming this constituency now with a projected majority of over 10,000 votes,” he said.

He called the victory a reflection of public resentment toward the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government and a clear message from the people of Nilambur who have been overlooked for years. “This is not just my win—this belongs to the people of Nilambur and the people of Kerala. I sincerely thank all those who voted for me, the UDF leadership, and the dedicated grassroots workers who made this possible,” Shoukath added.

