PV Anvar made a significant impact in the Nilambur by-election, securing over 13,000 votes.

Malappuram: PV Anvar stated that the votes he received were against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Anvar made a significant impact in the Nilambur by-election, securing over 13,000 votes. He clarified that claims of him taking United Democratic Front (UDF) votes are baseless. He expressed his willingness to cooperate with the UDF if circumstances permit, or else form a new front.

Anvar mentioned that he had promised UDF leaders to secure a 40,000 majority in Nilambur, but they didn't heed his advice. He believes 10,000 UDF votes went to Swaraj. He intends to further discuss the matter with UDF leaders. He emphasized his readiness to make any sacrifice to defeat ‘Pinarayism’. Anvar asserted that the votes he and Shoukath received were against Pinarayism.

The Election Commission has commenced counting votes for the Nilambur Assembly by-election held on June 19. Congress-United Democratic Front candidate Aryadan Shoukath won the bypoll, securing a total of 77,737 and a margin of 11,07 votes. Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate M Swaraj secured 66,660 votes.

Moothedam panchayat, a known stronghold of the Indian Union Muslim League, lived up to the UDF's expectations in the Nilambur bypoll. In 2021, the UDF had secured a lead of 2,331 votes in this region. This time, the numbers suggest that the UDF’s vote share remained solid, with no significant shift in League support. Independent candidate PV Anvar, who recently quit as Left Democratic Front (LDF) MLA and joined Trinamool Congress, has secured 19,760 votes. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Mohan George has secured 8,648 votes.