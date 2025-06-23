Stay tuned for more updates on By-Election Results 2025.
By-Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: Kadi goes to BJP, AAP scores in Visavadar and Ludhiana West; Congress wins in Nilambur, TMC secures Kaliganj
By-Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Get the latest vote count, winners, runners-up, and vote percentages from Kaliganj in West Bengal, Nilambur in Kerala, Kadi and Visavadar in Gujarat, and Ludhiana West in Punjab only at Asianet News English for real-time updates.
By-Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: 'Gujarat fed up with BJP': Arvind Kejriwal says AAP gives hope after Visavadar bypoll
Arvind Kejriwal stated that the people of Punjab are very happy with the work of our government, and they have voted more than in 2022. He stated that the people of Gujarat are now fed up with the BJP and see hope in the AAP.
By-Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: 'Obvious TMC would win in Kaliganj'
By-Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: AAP's Kejriwal reacts to party's win in Visavadar (Gujarat) and Ludhiana West (Punjab)
By-Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: TMC wins Kaliganj assembly bypolls
TMC's Alifa Ahmed wins Kaliganj (West Bengal) Assembly by-election by a margin of 50,049 votes, garnering 1,02,759 votes in total.
By-Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: Congress's Aryadan Shoukath wins Nilambur by a margin of 11,077 votes
Congress's Aryadan Shoukath wins Nilambur (Kerala) Assembly by-election by a margin of 11,077 votes, garnering 77,737 votes in total.
By-Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: Crude bomb blast in Kaliganj
A 13-year-old girl succumbed to injuries after a crude bomb blast in Kaliganj during the bypolls, prompting West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to vow strong legal action.
By-Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: Congress-led UDF wins Nilambur by-election
In a major political upset in Kerala, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) secured a sweeping victory in the Nilambur by-election, with Congress candidate Aryadan Shoukath winning by a margin of over 11,000 votes. The result marks a significant blow to the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), which had held the seat. Shoukath’s emphatic win signals renewed momentum for the UDF in the state, reclaiming ground in a region previously considered a Left stronghold.
By-Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: AAP's Sanjeev Arora wins Ludhiana bypoll by 10,637 votes
Aam Aadmi Party has retained its Ludhiana West seat in Punjab. AAP's Sanjeev Arora defeated Congress's Bharat Bhushan Ashu by over 10,000 votes in the Assembly by-election.
By-Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: 'Only Aam Aadmi Party can defeat BJP': Gujarat AAP chief on Visavadar by-election victory (WATCH)
AAP leader Gopal Italia clinched victory in Visavadar by-election in Gujarat, prompting jubilant reactions from the party leadership. Gujarat AAP president Isudan Gadhvi hailed the win as a “victory of the people of Visavadar, of the farmers, labourers, and unemployed youth.”
“If there is anyone who can defeat the BJP, it is AAP… a foundation has been laid today,” Gadhvi asserted, expressing confidence that AAP will form the government in Gujarat in 2027.
By-Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: BJP's Rajendra Chavda visits poll body office after winning Kadi (WATCH)
BJP's Rajendra Chavda visited the poll body office after winning Gujarat's Kadi Assembly by-election by a margin of 39,452 votes.
By-Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: AAP workers celebrate in Punjab
As AAP's Sanjeev Arora nears victory in Ludhiana West (Punjab) assembly by-election (as per official EC trends) and Gopal Italia wins Visavadar (Gujarat) Assembly by-election, party workers celebrate and distribute sweets in Chandigarh.
By-Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: BJP's massive win in Gujarat's Kadi
BJP candidate Rajendra Chavda won Kadi seat in Gujarat by more than 39,000 votes.
The seat has been vacant since February following the death of BJP MLA Karsan Solanki. The constituency, under the Mehsana district, is reserved for SC candidates.
By-Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: TMC's Alifa Ahmed maintains lead in West Bengal's Kaliganj
Status after Round 10/23:
Alifa Ahmed - TMC: 47,079 votes
Ashish Ghosh - BJP: 20,585 votes
Kabil Uddin Shaikh - Congress: 16,566 votes
By-Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: AAP's Sanjeev Arora leads in Punjab's Ludhiana West
Status after round 7/14:
Sanjeev Arora - AAP: 17,358 votes
Bharat Bhushan Ashu - Congress: 14,086 votes
Jiwan Gupta - BJP: 11,839 votes
By-Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: Congress' Aryadan Shoukath leads in Kerala's Nilambur
Status after Round 15/19:
Aryadan Shoukath - Congress: 62,175 votes
M Swaraj - CPI(M): 51,457 votes
PV Anvar - Independent: 15,694 votes
Adv. Mohan George - BJP: 6,856 votes
By-Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: AAP's Italia Gopal leads in Gujarat's Visavadar
Status after Round 14/21:
Italia Gopal - AAP: 50,676 votes
Kirit Patel - BJP: 40,042 votes
Nitin Ranpariya - Congress: 4,133 votes
By-Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: BJP's Rajendrakumar Chavda leads in Gujarat's Kadi
Status after Round 13/21:
Rajendrakumar Chavda - BJP: 61,739 votes
Rameshbhai Chavda - Congress: 32,372 votes
Chavda Jagdishbhai Ganpatbhai: 1,570 votes
By-Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: TMC's Alifa Ahmed leads in West Bengal's Kaliganj
Status after Round 7/23:
Alifa Ahmed - TMC: 32,308 votes
Kabil Uddin Shaikh - Congress: 13,144 votes
Ashish Ghosh - BJP: 11,987 votes
By-Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: AAP's Sanjeev Arora leads in Punjab's Ludhiana West
Status after round 5/14:
Sanjeev Arora - AAP: 12,320 votes
Bharat Bhushan Ashu - Congress: 9,816 votes
Jiwan Gupta - BJP: 8,831 votes