AAP leader Gopal Italia clinched victory in Visavadar by-election in Gujarat, prompting jubilant reactions from the party leadership. Gujarat AAP president Isudan Gadhvi hailed the win as a “victory of the people of Visavadar, of the farmers, labourers, and unemployed youth.”

“If there is anyone who can defeat the BJP, it is AAP… a foundation has been laid today,” Gadhvi asserted, expressing confidence that AAP will form the government in Gujarat in 2027.

