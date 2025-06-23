05:17 PM (IST) Jun 23

04:47 PM (IST) Jun 23

By-Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: 'Gujarat fed up with BJP': Arvind Kejriwal says AAP gives hope after Visavadar bypoll

Arvind Kejriwal stated that the people of Punjab are very happy with the work of our government, and they have voted more than in 2022. He stated that the people of Gujarat are now fed up with the BJP and see hope in the AAP.

04:26 PM (IST) Jun 23

By-Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: 'Obvious TMC would win in Kaliganj'

 

04:12 PM (IST) Jun 23

By-Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: AAP's Kejriwal reacts to party's win in Visavadar (Gujarat) and Ludhiana West (Punjab)

 

03:58 PM (IST) Jun 23

By-Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: TMC wins Kaliganj assembly bypolls

TMC's Alifa Ahmed wins Kaliganj (West Bengal) Assembly by-election by a margin of 50,049 votes, garnering 1,02,759 votes in total.

 

03:53 PM (IST) Jun 23

By-Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: Congress's Aryadan Shoukath wins Nilambur by a margin of 11,077 votes

Congress's Aryadan Shoukath wins Nilambur (Kerala) Assembly by-election by a margin of 11,077 votes, garnering 77,737 votes in total.

 

03:51 PM (IST) Jun 23

By-Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: Crude bomb blast in Kaliganj

A 13-year-old girl succumbed to injuries after a crude bomb blast in Kaliganj during the bypolls, prompting West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to vow strong legal action.

03:43 PM (IST) Jun 23

By-Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: Congress-led UDF wins Nilambur by-election

In a major political upset in Kerala, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) secured a sweeping victory in the Nilambur by-election, with Congress candidate Aryadan Shoukath winning by a margin of over 11,000 votes. The result marks a significant blow to the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), which had held the seat. Shoukath’s emphatic win signals renewed momentum for the UDF in the state, reclaiming ground in a region previously considered a Left stronghold.

 

02:45 PM (IST) Jun 23

By-Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: AAP's Sanjeev Arora wins Ludhiana bypoll by 10,637 votes

Aam Aadmi Party has retained its Ludhiana West seat in Punjab. AAP's Sanjeev Arora defeated Congress's Bharat Bhushan Ashu by over 10,000 votes in the Assembly by-election.

 

02:28 PM (IST) Jun 23

By-Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: 'Only Aam Aadmi Party can defeat BJP': Gujarat AAP chief on Visavadar by-election victory (WATCH)

AAP leader Gopal Italia clinched victory in Visavadar by-election in Gujarat, prompting jubilant reactions from the party leadership. Gujarat AAP president Isudan Gadhvi hailed the win as a “victory of the people of Visavadar, of the farmers, labourers, and unemployed youth.” 

“If there is anyone who can defeat the BJP, it is AAP… a foundation has been laid today,” Gadhvi asserted, expressing confidence that AAP will form the government in Gujarat in 2027.

 

 

02:16 PM (IST) Jun 23

By-Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: BJP's Rajendra Chavda visits poll body office after winning Kadi (WATCH)

BJP's Rajendra Chavda visited the poll body office after winning Gujarat's Kadi Assembly by-election by a margin of 39,452 votes.

 

01:52 PM (IST) Jun 23

By-Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: AAP workers celebrate in Punjab

As AAP's Sanjeev Arora nears victory in Ludhiana West (Punjab) assembly by-election (as per official EC trends) and Gopal Italia wins Visavadar (Gujarat) Assembly by-election, party workers celebrate and distribute sweets in Chandigarh.

 

01:38 PM (IST) Jun 23

By-Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: BJP's massive win in Gujarat's Kadi

BJP candidate Rajendra Chavda won Kadi seat in Gujarat by more than 39,000 votes.

 

The seat has been vacant since February following the death of BJP MLA Karsan Solanki. The constituency, under the Mehsana district, is reserved for SC candidates.

12:34 PM (IST) Jun 23

By-Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: TMC's Alifa Ahmed maintains lead in West Bengal's Kaliganj

Status after Round 10/23:

Alifa Ahmed - TMC: 47,079 votes

Ashish Ghosh - BJP: 20,585 votes

Kabil Uddin Shaikh - Congress: 16,566 votes

 

12:07 PM (IST) Jun 23

By-Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: AAP's Sanjeev Arora leads in Punjab's Ludhiana West

Status after round 7/14:

Sanjeev Arora - AAP: 17,358 votes

Bharat Bhushan Ashu - Congress: 14,086 votes

Jiwan Gupta - BJP: 11,839 votes

12:06 PM (IST) Jun 23

By-Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: Congress' Aryadan Shoukath leads in Kerala's Nilambur

Status after Round 15/19:

Aryadan Shoukath - Congress: 62,175 votes

M Swaraj - CPI(M): 51,457 votes

PV Anvar - Independent: 15,694 votes

Adv. Mohan George - BJP: 6,856 votes

12:05 PM (IST) Jun 23

By-Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: AAP's Italia Gopal leads in Gujarat's Visavadar

Status after Round 14/21:

Italia Gopal - AAP: 50,676 votes

Kirit Patel - BJP: 40,042 votes

Nitin Ranpariya - Congress: 4,133 votes

12:04 PM (IST) Jun 23

By-Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: BJP's Rajendrakumar Chavda leads in Gujarat's Kadi

Status after Round 13/21:

Rajendrakumar Chavda - BJP: 61,739 votes

Rameshbhai Chavda - Congress: 32,372 votes

Chavda Jagdishbhai Ganpatbhai: 1,570 votes

11:30 AM (IST) Jun 23

By-Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: TMC's Alifa Ahmed leads in West Bengal's Kaliganj

Status after Round 7/23:

Alifa Ahmed - TMC: 32,308 votes

Kabil Uddin Shaikh - Congress: 13,144 votes

Ashish Ghosh - BJP: 11,987 votes

11:29 AM (IST) Jun 23

By-Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: AAP's Sanjeev Arora leads in Punjab's Ludhiana West

Status after round 5/14:

Sanjeev Arora - AAP: 12,320 votes

Bharat Bhushan Ashu - Congress: 9,816 votes

Jiwan Gupta - BJP: 8,831 votes