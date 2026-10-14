A two-wheeler rider got badly injured after a huge rock fell from a speeding tipper lorry on the Cherthala-Thanneermukkom road. Locals rushed 28-year-old Ananthu to the hospital. Residents say these reckless tipper trucks are a daily nightmare in the area.

Alappuzha: A bike rider had a narrow escape but suffered injuries when a massive rock fell right off a moving tipper lorry onto the road. The victim, 28-year-old Ananthu Murali from Marangattu in Thanneermukkom Grama Panchayat's third ward, was riding his two-wheeler when the incident happened. The accident took place on the Cherthala-Thanneermukkom road around 2:30 PM on Wednesday. Ananthu suffered severe injuries to his hand and was immediately admitted to the Cherthala Taluk Hospital.

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Hearing the loud crash, nearby shopkeepers, locals, and auto-rickshaw drivers rushed to the spot. They quickly moved the heavy rock off the road and gave first aid to Ananthu. His bike was badly damaged in the crash. Since there was less traffic at that time of the day, a much bigger tragedy was avoided.

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Locals are furious and say this is a regular headache. They point out that tipper lorries loaded with heavy stones and gravel constantly speed down the Cherthala-Thanneermukkom road. Small stones falling on the road and gravel flying into the eyes of two-wheeler riders happen almost every day. Commuters complain that even after raising the issue with the lorry staff multiple times, no action has been taken to stop this menace.