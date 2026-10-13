A man died after a speeding car hit his motorcycle near Bhagwansar Dhani in Chunawadh, Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district, on Sunday at around 8 am. The impact threw him 15 feet into the air, while the car overturned. Mangaldeep, who married seven months ago, died during treatment. Four people in the car were injured.

A 30-year-old man died after a speeding car hit his motorcycle on the Padampur State Highway near Bhagwansar Dhani in Chunawadh, Rajasthan, on Sunday morning. The impact threw him around 15 feet into the air, while the car overturned after the collision. The motorcyclist, identified as Mangaldeep, had married just seven months ago. Four people travelling in the car were also injured, while police have registered a case.

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Bike Rider Thrown Around 15 Feet Into The Air

The accident took place at around 8 am on Sunday near Bhagwansar Dhani in Chunawadh, Sri Ganganagar district, according to a report by Dainik Bhaskar. A video of the collision has also surfaced.

According to the information available, Mangaldeep, a resident of 18 BB in Sri Ganganagar, was returning home on his motorcycle after visiting his sister, who was admitted to the district hospital.

He had stopped at a petrol pump to refuel his motorcycle and was joining the state highway when a speeding car travelling towards Sri Ganganagar hit his bike.

The collision was so severe that Mangaldeep was thrown around 15 feet into the air before landing some distance away. The car went out of control and overturned.

The Victim Was Married Months Ago

Mangaldeep suffered serious injuries in the accident. People at the scene took him to the hospital, where he died during treatment.

He worked as a plumber and had married just seven months ago. His death has left his family facing a sudden loss. Following a complaint filed by his father, Budhram, police registered a case against unidentified persons.

Head constable Gurpreet Singh said Mangaldeep's body had been kept in the mortuary of the district hospital.

Four Car Occupants Injured

The car was carrying people travelling to attend a wedding function. After the vehicle overturned, four occupants managed to get out, but the driver became trapped inside the damaged car.

Rescuers broke the car's window to pull the driver out. The injured occupants were taken to the government hospital in Chunawadh for initial treatment and were later referred to Sri Ganganagar for further medical care.

Chunawadh police reached the scene after receiving information about the accident. Further details of the case are awaited.