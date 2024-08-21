Assam girl missing: Tasmeed not spotted in CCTV footage at Kanyakumari railway station as search continues

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Police are searching for 13-year-old Tasmeed Tamsum from Assam, missing since August 20 from Kazhakkoottam in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite extensive searches and reviewing footage, her whereabouts remain unknown.

    First Published Aug 21, 2024, 1:14 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 21, 2024, 1:50 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police are leaving no stone unturned in their search for 13-year-old Tasmeed Tamsum from Assam, who went missing from Kazhakkoottam in Thiruvananthapuram on August 20. The police are reviewing CCTV footage at Kanyakumari railway station after getting information suggesting the girl had reached Kanyakumari. She was last spotted on the Bengaluru-Kanyakumari Island Express, which arrived in Kanyakumari at 3:30 PM.

    Despite reviewing footage from 3:30 PM to 4:00 PM, the police were unable to find the girl. The footage from platform 3, where the train arrived, was also checked. However, despite reviewing footage and conducting searches, the police have been unable to locate the girl. According to statements from auto drivers, the girl was seen around the Kanyakumari railway station early in the morning, prompting the police to continue their search. 

    The investigation has now extended to other parts of the station, and the police are examining additional CCTV footage from various locations. Both Kerala Police and Kanyakumari Police are conducting searches at Kanyakumari Beach and the town area.

    Meanwhile, the police have started searches at other locations, including Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station and are the Jayanti Janata Express, which travels from Kanyakumari to Pune, as there is a possibility that the girl might have tried to return.

    Tasmeed, a resident of Assam, was living with her family in Kazhakkoottam for the past month. The family consists of the father, Anwar Hussain, who works as a daily wage labourer in Kerala, the mother, Farveen Beegum, and three children. After an argument with her sisters, Thasmid was scolded by her mother, who soon left home for work. Following this, Tasmeed also left the house and was seen walking alone in the area. The police have reviewed CCTV footage from the station and obtained a photo of her taken by a student on the Bangalore-Kanyakumari train.

    Wearing a pink and cream-coloured attire, Tasmeed left with clothes packed in a black bag and only Rs 50 in her hand. When the family returned in the evening and found her missing, they filed a complaint with the police, who immediately began an investigation. The police obtained CCTV footage showing the girl walking in front of a shop near Kazhakkoottam. It is assumed that she then took a city bus for Rs 10 rupees and got off at Thampanoor. The police and local residents began a widespread search in the area by nightfall. The search was concentrated within a 15-kilometre radius around Kazhakkoottam, with checks conducted in places like Beemapally and Shangumugham. There was a suspicion that she might have boarded the Aronai Express heading towards Assam from Thiruvananthapuram, but she was not found when the train was checked at Olavakode Station in Palakkad.

    Early this morning, the police received crucial information after a student who noticed a girl sitting alone on the Bangalore–Kanyakumari train, which departed from Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station at 1:06 PM yesterday, and took a photo and sent it to the police.

    The police are urging anyone with information about Tasmeed's whereabouts to immediately contact them at 9497960113 / 9497980111. As over 26 hours have passed since the missing, the search for girl continues, and the police are working tirelessly to ensure her safe return.

