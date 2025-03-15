Kerala: Vlogger Junaid dies in road accident amid sexual assault allegations

Read Full Article

Malappuram: Popular vlogger Junaid (32), a native of Vazhikkadavu, tragically lost his life in a road accident on Friday evening. The incident occurred around 6:30 pm at Marathani in Manjeri when the motorcycle he was riding crashed into an earthen mound at a sharp curve.

According to reports, Junaid was travelling from Vazhikkadavu to Manjeri when he lost control of the vehicle. Passersby, including staff from a bus that was en route, found him lying unconscious and severely injured in a pool of blood. He was rushed to Manjeri Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries by 8 pm. The primary cause of death was reported to be serious head trauma, particularly injuries to the back of his head. His body has been kept at the hospital mortuary.

Junaid was the son of Choyathala Hamsa and Saira Banu from Alappoyil in Vazhikkadavu. He is survived by his young son, Muhammed Jeral.

Notably, Junaid had recently been in the news after being arrested on March 1 following allegations of sexual assault. A woman had filed a complaint accusing him of exploiting her under the pretext of marriage. He was out on bail at the time of his death.

