Kerala: IMD predicts rainfall in 7 districts today, thunderstorms expected over next 3 days

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is expected to receive some respite from the sweltering heat as isolated rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is likely in several parts of the state over the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

According to the latest IMD bulletin, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is predicted today in seven districts—Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod. The forecast indicates the possibility of rain in 12 districts over the next three days, excluding Kannur and Kasaragod. However, the IMD clarified that no specific weather warnings have been issued so far.

Additionally, the IMD confirmed there are no restrictions on fishing along the Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep coasts, providing relief to the fishing community.

Heatwave Conditions and Temperature Alerts Continue

Despite the chance of rain, high temperatures continue to grip the state. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for heatwave-like conditions in ten districts. Daytime temperatures are expected to be 2 to 3 degrees Celsius higher than average today and tomorrow.

1. Palakkad, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Malappuram are likely to record maximum temperatures of up to 37°C.

2. Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Ernakulam, Kannur, and Kasaragod may experience temperatures rising to 36°C.

3. Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha could see highs of 35°C, while Wayanad and Idukki are expected to reach 34°C.

UV Radiation Levels at Dangerous Thresholds

The state is also witnessing dangerously high levels of ultraviolet (UV) radiation. The IMD has issued an orange alert for UV index levels in Kollam, Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Palakkad districts.

Health authorities have urged people to avoid direct exposure to sunlight during peak hours to prevent sunstroke and heat exhaustion. Residents are advised to stay hydrated, wear protective clothing, and limit outdoor activities, especially between 11 am and 3 pm.

The public is also warned to be vigilant for signs of heat-related illnesses and to follow the safety guidelines issued by health and disaster management authorities.

