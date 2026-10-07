Police are probing a shocking murder case at Vadanappally beach. Locals found Fazal Nagar resident Abdul Salam dead under mysterious circumstances. Cops are currently questioning three suspects in connection with the death.

Thrissur: Police have launched an investigation after locals found a 40-year-old man dead near a neighbour's house at Vadanappally beach. The deceased is Abdul Salam. He is the son of Muhammadali from the Rayammarakkar house, located near the Shamsul Huda Madrasa in Vadanappally beach Fazal Nagar west. Cops are currently questioning three people based on suspicion.

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Locals spotted the body on Wednesday morning in a nearby empty plot. Abdul Salam was lying face down wearing only his trousers. His body had multiple injury marks from a heavy scuffle and severe beating. Blood was clotted around his right eye and nose. His genitals also suffered severe damage. Police officers searched a partially broken house nearby. They recovered his dhoti and a stone tied inside a cloth from there. The police sniffer dog ran towards a neighbour's house and then stopped near a bridge a little further away.

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Initial reports suggest a fight between local drug gangs caused Abdul Salam's death. Locals told the media that these gang members regularly hang out at the beach. One local resident had even complained to the police about their daily nuisance just a day before the murder. But people allege that the cops completely ignored the complaint. Abdul Salam actually lived with his wife in Palakkad's Walayar. But he used to visit his hometown occasionally and spend time with this local gang.

Top police officials quickly reached the crime scene. Kodungallur DySP R Ratheesh Kumar, Valapad CI Padmarajan, and Vadanappally SHO Umesh inspected the area. Fingerprint experts also collected evidence from the spot. Officials later shifted the body to the Thrissur Government Medical College for the post-mortem.