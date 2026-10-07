A court has ordered the police to dig up the buried body of a four-day-old baby in Chavakkad for a postmortem. The Thrissur Sub-Divisional Magistrate gave this order during an ongoing probe into the mother's death.

Thrissur: A local court has ordered the police to dig up the buried body of a four-day-old baby in Chavakkad for a postmortem. The Thrissur Sub-Divisional Magistrate gave the official permission for this move.

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The four-day-old baby of Chavakkad residents Ibrahim and Muhsina passed away on January 10, 2021. The family buried the baby's body back then without doing any postmortem. Later, Muhsina passed away on March 20, 2026, right after her seventh delivery. Her family filed a police complaint after her death. They alleged that her husband Ibrahim did not give her proper medical treatment, which led to her death.

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The police are currently investigating Muhsina's death. As part of this ongoing probe, the Chavakkad Sub-Inspector filed a request in the court. The police officer asked for permission to exhume the baby's body and conduct a proper postmortem to find the real cause of death.