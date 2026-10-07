A soldier who came home on leave in Thiruvananthapuram's Vellanad was arrested for brutally attacking his mother. The drunk army man also beat a neighbour's pet dog to death. Locals say he has a history of creating such nuisance.

Thiruvananthapuram: A soldier was arrested for severely injuring his mother by attacking her head during a heated argument. The Aryanad police arrested 37-year-old Sivaprasad, a resident of Syama Bhavan in Nalumukku, Vellanad. According to the complaint, he attacked his 60-year-old mother Indirakumari with a sickle and also hit her on the head with a wooden stick.

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Sivaprasad, who is posted in Punjab, had just come home on leave. Only the mother and son were living in the house. Hearing loud screams, the local residents rushed to the spot and immediately shifted a bleeding Indirakumari to the hospital. Reports say Sivaprasad was heavily drunk at the time. The police had to step in to control the violent soldier and arrest him.

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Just a day before, on Sunday night, Sivaprasad created a huge scene at a neighbour's house and mercilessly beat their pet dog to death. The family had already filed a complaint with the Aryanad police regarding this. Right after this incident, he went on to attack his own mother. The locals pointed out that Sivaprasad has a track record of similar police cases in the past. The cops have now booked him for trespassing, killing the pet dog, and attacking his mother.