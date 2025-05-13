Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has confirmed the arrival of the southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, signaling the beginning of the rainy season. In light of this development, the IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in isolated parts of Kerala over the next two days and issued a yellow alert for the districts of Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Kannur.

The monsoon has made its onset over parts of the South Andaman Sea, North Andaman Sea, the South Bay of Bengal, and the Nicobar Islands. According to the IMD, the monsoon is expected to advance further within the next three to four days, extending into the remaining regions of the South Arabian Sea, the Maldives, the Comorin area, parts of the South and Central Bay of Bengal, the entire Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and the rest of the Andaman Sea.

Kerala is likely to see the arrival of the monsoon around May 27, with a possible variation of four days earlier or later. In the meantime, the state is expected to experience thunderstorms and bouts of heavy rainfall, particularly in districts under the yellow alert. The IMD has urged the public to remain cautious and stay updated with the latest weather advisories.