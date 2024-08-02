Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mohanlal calls for unity as rescue ops continue in Wayanad, salutes workers involved

    Malayalam ace actor Mohanlal took to social media to issue a strong message amid the devastating landslides in Wayanad. He also thanked workers who works tirelessly at the face of disaster.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 2, 2024, 1:00 PM IST

    Massive landslides struck various hilly areas near Meppadi in Kerala's Wayanad district early on Tuesday, leaving hundreds of people suspected to be trapped. The landslides occurred between 2 am and 4 am, primarily impacting the areas of Mundakai and Chooralmala.

    Many, including celebrities, have contributed their share to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund and they are also vocal on social media by offering their support. 

    Malayalam ace actor Mohanlal took to social media and issued strong message in the face of such adversity.

    Translating his post in English, he wrote: "I salute the selfless volunteers, police, fire and rescue, NDRF, military personnel, government officials, and every individual who works tirelessly at the face of disaster. We have faced challenges before and have come out stronger. At this difficult time, I pray that we can stand together and show the strength of unity."

    Mohanlal also shared some photos of the rescue workers, including the Army. He also thanked his 122 Infantry Battalion for being at the forefront of the disaster.

    The Chief Minister and leaders like Rahul Gandhi visited the disaster site and assessed the rescue operations.

    The landslide occurred at 2:30 am on July 30 in Mundakkai in Wayanad. According to reports, 292 people died in the incident. Mundakkai landslide, one of the biggest disasters Kerala has ever seen has left several hundreds of people searching for their loved ones. With the landslide sparing nothing in sight, the survivors are forced to live in camps. The fate of several hundred is still unclear and rescue operations has proven to be a difficult task.

    A taluk level IRS control room has been opened in Chooralmala. The numbers are Deputy Collector- 8547616025, Vythiri Tehsildar 8547616601. The number for the Joint BDO office in Kalpetta is 9961289892. Efforts are being made to quickly evacuate people from the isolated area. Mundakkai is near the site of the previous Puthumala landslide disaster in Wayanad.

