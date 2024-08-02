Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Viral: Bigg Boss OTT 3' finalist, Sana Makbul's UNSEEN video from 'Miss Teen Diva' OUT on social media

    Sana Makbul's acting career began with her appearance on the show Miss Teen Diva. The actress is now in the finale of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 3. Since its grand premiere, Bigg Boss OTT 3 has gained a lot of media attention.

    Viral Bigg Boss OTT 3' finalist, Sana Makbul's UNSEEN video from 'Miss Teen Diva' OUT on social media RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Aug 2, 2024, 2:02 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 2, 2024, 2:02 PM IST

    Bigg Boss OTT 3 has received much media attention since its big launch. The program is now about to announce its winner, and the top five candidates are Naezy, Ranveer Shorey, Sai Ketan, Kritika Malik, and Sana Makbul. However, Sana Makbul has been interrogated the most during the broadcast. Some referred to her desire to win as overconfidence, while others labelled her selfish and other things. We have discovered an unseen film of Sana, demonstrating how she came from poor beginnings.

    Sana's old video from MTV's Miss Teen Diva became viral recently. The show aired in 2009, and Anusha Dandekar and Cyrus Sahukar served as judges. Sana's co-contestant was Rhea Chakraborty. In the video, we see Sana being her silly self. Anusha was judging her, and we can see Sana smiling cutely in response to the comments. 

    Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Top 2 contestant names OUT! Who will win the show? Read details

    As soon as the video went viral, internet users rushed to the comments area. One user wrote, "Kitna skin whitening karva ke aayi hai. Khoobsurat toh pehle se hi hai." Another netizen commented, "Workout and skincare can and most probably will make you lighter. I have experienced it first-hand. She has always been very pretty."

    Sana Makbul participated in "MTV teen Diva" show back in 2009 , Rhea Chakraborty was her co-contestant in this show!
    byu/No-Criticism3422 inbiggboss

    Sana Makbul broke down in tears when discussing her liver illness
    On the reality program Bigg Boss OTT 3, Sana expressed her health concerns and burst into tears. The diva disclosed that she had Hepatitis, which is a liver ailment. The actress said that she had never consumed alcohol in her life, despite being diagnosed with the condition. Sana's words, "I've non-alcoholic Hepatitis- a liver disease. I'm one of those people who have never tasted alcohol in my life but has yet been diagnosed with it." 

    Also Read: Hina Khan goes bald amidst breast cancer treatment; lets go off pixie cut hair [WATCH]

    Sana also said that there was a moment in her life in 2021 when she was unable to get out of bed due to extreme pain and was unsure what was wrong with her. She said, "In 2021 I didn't understand what I was going through. There were days where I couldn't even get up from the bed."

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik slapping Vishal to Lovelesh Kataria, Sai Ketan's ugly fight; top 5 controversies of the season hosted by Anil Kapoor ATG

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik slapping Vishal to Lovekesh, Sai Ketan Rao’s ugly fight; top 5 controversies

    Hina Khan goes bald amidst breast cancer treatment; lets go off pixie cut hair [WATCH] ATG

    Hina Khan goes bald amidst breast cancer treatment; lets go off pixie cut hair [WATCH]

    Mohanlal calls for unity as rescue ops continue in Wayanad, salutes workers involved dmn

    Mohanlal calls for unity as rescue ops continue in Wayanad, salutes workers involved

    SHOCKING! Does Bigg Boss winner actually get Rs 25 lakh? Ex-winner reveals half price money gets cut RKK

    SHOCKING! Does Bigg Boss winner actually get Rs 25 lakh? Ex-winner reveals half price money gets cut

    Nanban Oruvan Vantha Piragu REVIEW: Is Ananth Ram's film worth watching? Read social media reactions RBA

    Nanban Oruvan Vantha Piragu REVIEW: Is Ananth Ram's film worth watching? Read social media reactions

    Recent Stories

    Paris Olympics 2024: Ankita-Dhiraj enter mixed team archery quarterfinals with stellar show snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Ankita-Dhiraj enter mixed team archery quarterfinals with stellar show

    iPhone 16 series: 7 things we can expect from Apple's smartphone gcw

    iPhone 16 series: 7 things we can expect from Apple's smartphone

    Air India suspends Tel Aviv flights until August 8 due to Israel-Iran strife AJR

    Major airlines cancel flights to Tel Aviv amid rising Middle East tensions; check details

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik slapping Vishal to Lovelesh Kataria, Sai Ketan's ugly fight; top 5 controversies of the season hosted by Anil Kapoor ATG

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik slapping Vishal to Lovekesh, Sai Ketan Rao’s ugly fight; top 5 controversies

    Air India suspends flights from and to Israel's Tel Aviv amid tensions in Middle east vkp

    Air India suspends flights from and to Israel's Tel Aviv amid tensions in Middle east

    Recent Videos

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon