Viral: Bigg Boss OTT 3' finalist, Sana Makbul's UNSEEN video from 'Miss Teen Diva' OUT on social media

Sana Makbul's acting career began with her appearance on the show Miss Teen Diva. The actress is now in the finale of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 3. Since its grand premiere, Bigg Boss OTT 3 has gained a lot of media attention.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has received much media attention since its big launch. The program is now about to announce its winner, and the top five candidates are Naezy, Ranveer Shorey, Sai Ketan, Kritika Malik, and Sana Makbul. However, Sana Makbul has been interrogated the most during the broadcast. Some referred to her desire to win as overconfidence, while others labelled her selfish and other things. We have discovered an unseen film of Sana, demonstrating how she came from poor beginnings.

Sana's old video from MTV's Miss Teen Diva became viral recently. The show aired in 2009, and Anusha Dandekar and Cyrus Sahukar served as judges. Sana's co-contestant was Rhea Chakraborty. In the video, we see Sana being her silly self. Anusha was judging her, and we can see Sana smiling cutely in response to the comments.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Top 2 contestant names OUT! Who will win the show? Read details

As soon as the video went viral, internet users rushed to the comments area. One user wrote, "Kitna skin whitening karva ke aayi hai. Khoobsurat toh pehle se hi hai." Another netizen commented, "Workout and skincare can and most probably will make you lighter. I have experienced it first-hand. She has always been very pretty."

Sana Makbul broke down in tears when discussing her liver illness

On the reality program Bigg Boss OTT 3, Sana expressed her health concerns and burst into tears. The diva disclosed that she had Hepatitis, which is a liver ailment. The actress said that she had never consumed alcohol in her life, despite being diagnosed with the condition. Sana's words, "I've non-alcoholic Hepatitis- a liver disease. I'm one of those people who have never tasted alcohol in my life but has yet been diagnosed with it."

Also Read: Hina Khan goes bald amidst breast cancer treatment; lets go off pixie cut hair [WATCH]

Sana also said that there was a moment in her life in 2021 when she was unable to get out of bed due to extreme pain and was unsure what was wrong with her. She said, "In 2021 I didn't understand what I was going through. There were days where I couldn't even get up from the bed."

Latest Videos